Merck : Keytruda Plus Lenvima Meets Primary Goal In Phase 3 Trial On Advanced Endometrial Cancer

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and Eisai said that phase 3 trial, which evaluated the investigational use of Keytruda plus Lenvima, met its dual primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival and its secondary efficacy endpoint of objective response rate in patients with advanced endometrial cancer following at least one prior platinum-based regimen.

Merck's Keytruda is an anti-PD-1 therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells.

Lenvima is the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai.

The companies noted that Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival, progression-free survival and objective response rate versus chemotherapy. The safety profile of the Keytruda plus Lenvima combination was consistent with previously reported studies.

"..These are the first results from a Phase 3 trial of a combination regimen including immunotherapy in advanced endometrial carcinoma that have shown a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, progression-free survival and objective response rate versus chemotherapy, " said Gregory Lubiniecki, Associate Vice President, Oncology Clinical Research, Merck Research Laboratories.

The company noted that they are continuing to research the Keytruda plus Lenvima combination and discover new approaches to address unmet needs for devastating diseases such as endometrial carcinoma.

Keytruda is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Keytruda is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of patients with melanoma with involvement of lymph node(s) following complete resection.

Endometrial cancer begins in the inner lining of the uterus, which is known as the endometrium and is the most common type of cancer in the uterus.

