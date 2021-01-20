Merck : FDA Approves Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulator Verquvo To Treat Heart Failure

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Verquvo, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization following a hospitalization for heart failure or need for outpatient intravenous diuretics in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure and ejection fraction less than 45%.

The Verquvo label contains a boxed warning that indicates that Verquvo should not be administered to pregnant females because it may cause fetal harm.

The approval was based on the results of the pivotal Phase 3 VICTORIA trial and follows a priority regulatory review. Verquvo (vericiguat) 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets is being jointly developed with Bayer AG.

