Markets
MRK

Merck: Phase 3 KEYNOTE-412 Trial With KEYTRUDA Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said the phase 3 KEYNOTE-412 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA with concurrent chemoradiation therapy followed by KEYTRUDA as maintenance therapy did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival for the treatment of patients with unresected locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company noted that the results did not meet statistical significance per the pre-specified statistical plan.

"There have been limited advances for patients with locally advanced HNSCC, and unfortunately, these results suggest that this disease remains very challenging to treat," said Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular