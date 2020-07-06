Markets
Merck: New Analyses Show Additional Efficacy Data For Islatravir, Doravirine Combination

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) reported new analyses from the phase 2b trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of islatravir, in combination with doravirine, in adults with HIV-1 infection who had not previously received antiretroviral treatment. The company said these week 48 analyses reinforce the potential for islatravir in combination with doravirine as a two-drug regimen for people living with HIV.

"These findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting the potential of islatravir and doravirine for the treatment of people living with HIV. We look forward to learning more about this treatment combination from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical development program," said Joan Butterton, vice president, infectious diseases, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories.

