Merck: KEYTRUDA Regimen Approved In China For First-Line Treatment In Esophageal Cancer

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that KEYTRUDA has been approved in China in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or gastroesophageal junction.

"With this approval of KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy - the first for an anti-PD-1 regimen in the first-line setting - we can now provide patients with an immunotherapy treatment option earlier in the course of treatment that has been shown to significantly improve survival," said Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories.

Merck noted that this is the second indication for KEYTRUDA in esophageal cancer in China. KEYTRUDA is previously approved in China for a second-line treatment of certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1.

KEYTRUDA is now approved for eight indications across five different types of cancer in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.