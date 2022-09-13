Merck: KEYTRUDA Approved In Canada For Adjuvant Treatment Of Patients With Stage IIB Or IIC Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that Health Canada has granted approval for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. The approval is based on the results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial.

KEYTRUDA was first approved in Canada in 2015. It currently has indications in several disease areas, including advanced renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, non-small cell lung carcinoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancer, endometrial carcinoma, esophageal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, melanoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

