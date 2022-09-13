Markets
MRK

Merck: KEYTRUDA Approved In Canada For Adjuvant Treatment Of Patients With Stage IIB Or IIC Melanoma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that Health Canada has granted approval for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. The approval is based on the results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial.

KEYTRUDA was first approved in Canada in 2015. It currently has indications in several disease areas, including advanced renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, non-small cell lung carcinoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancer, endometrial carcinoma, esophageal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, melanoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular