Merck: Interim Analysis, Additional Analyses Support Efficacy Of Molnupiravir

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics issued an update on the MOVe-OUT study of molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral medicine for COVID-19. In the study, Molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from 9.7% in the placebo group to 6.8% in the molnupiravir group. Nine deaths were reported in the placebo group, and one in the molnupiravir group.

The companies stated that the interim analysis and the additional analyses support the efficacy and overall favorable benefit-risk assessment of molnupiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for disease progression. Merck will present these additional analyses to the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee on November 30.

