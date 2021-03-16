Markets
MRK

Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review For NDA For Belzutifan - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said FDA has granted priority review for a New Drug Application for the hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha inhibitor belzutifan, an investigational candidate for the treatment of patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated renal cell carcinoma, not requiring immediate surgery. The FDA has set a PDUFA, or target action, date of September 15, 2021.

Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories, stated: "This priority review validates the important progress we have made to expand and diversify Merck's oncology pipeline with innovative, new therapeutic approaches. We look forward to working closely with the FDA to bring belzutifan to patients in need."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular