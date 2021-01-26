Markets
MRK

Merck: European Commission Approves KEYTRUDA For Treatment Of MSI-H Or DMMR Colorectal Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) said Tuesday that the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer.

According to Merck, the approval marks the first gastrointestinal indication for KEYTRUDA in Europe, and makes KEYTRUDA the first anti-PD-1/L1 therapy approved in Europe for these patients.

The approval is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-177 trial, in which KEYTRUDA monotherapy significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 40 percent compared with chemotherapy.

Merck noted that in the trial, treatment with KEYTRUDA also more than doubled median progression-free survival or PFS compared with chemotherapy to 16.5 months versus 8.2 months.

Merck also said there was a lower incidence of Grade =3 treatment-related adverse events or TRAEs with KEYTRUDA compared with chemotherapy, and no new toxicities were observed.

The European Commission approval allows marketing of KEYTRUDA monotherapy in all 27 European Union or EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland. Following Brexit, in line with the reliance route, this approval is also valid in Great Britain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular