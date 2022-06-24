Markets
MRK

Merck: EU Approves KEYTRUDA For Patients Above 12 Years In Stage IIB, IIC And III Melanoma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with stage IIB or IIC melanoma and who have undergone complete resection. Also, the EC approved expanding the indications for KEYTRUDA in advanced melanoma and stage III melanoma to include adolescent patients aged 12 years and older.

The company said the approval of KEYTRUDA for the adjuvant treatment of patients with resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma was based on results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular