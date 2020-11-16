Merck: Bill & Melinda Foundation To Support Islatravir Phase 3 Trial - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced a collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where the foundation is committing to provide funding to support a pivotal Phase 3 study investigating a once-monthly oral pre-exposure prophylaxis option in women and adolescent girls at high risk for acquiring HIV-1 infection in sub-Saharan Africa. The study, IMPOWER 22, will evaluate the efficacy and safety of islatravir, and is anticipated to begin by early 2021. Merck will be funding the IMPOWER 22 clinical trial in the United States.

Emilio Emini, director of the TB & HIV program, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said: "This collaboration will help advance HIV science and potentially offer a new option to prevent HIV acquisition among at-risk women, both in sub-Saharan Africa and globally."

