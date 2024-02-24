Mercialys (ENXTPA:MERY) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 11.88

The average one-year price target for Mercialys (ENXTPA:MERY) has been revised to 11.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 11.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.91 to a high of 12.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from the latest reported closing price of 10.20 / share.

Mercialys Maintains 9.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercialys. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MERY is 0.18%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 8,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,152K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERY by 7.20% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 722K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERY by 15.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 719K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERY by 8.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 495K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERY by 14.16% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 435K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERY by 35.92% over the last quarter.

