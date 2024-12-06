News & Insights

Mercia Invests in Netacea to Boost Cybersecurity

December 06, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management has announced a £4 million investment in Netacea Group Limited to bolster its AI-driven defense against bot attacks. This strategic move is set to enhance Netacea’s product offerings and extend its market reach globally, reinforcing Mercia’s commitment to the cybersecurity sector. With this investment, Mercia aims to capitalize on growing opportunities in cybersecurity, a sector it has long supported.

