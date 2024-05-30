Mercia Asset Management Halts ITL Funding

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with over £1.5 billion in assets, has announced the discontinuation of funding for Impression Technologies Limited (ITL), a company unable to achieve profitability despite technological advancements in its HFQ technology and its application in various industries. The decision follows a failed sale process and will result in ITL likely entering insolvency, leading to a minor decrease in Mercia’s net asset value per share. Despite the setback, Mercia’s CEO emphasizes investment discipline as a core aspect of the company’s long-term strategy.

For further insights into GB:MERC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.