Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with assets over £1.5 billion, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 158,000 of its Ordinary shares at 33 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, and following the transaction, the Company’s issued ordinary share count stands at 431,276,109, excluding treasury shares. These actions are part of a broader share buyback initiative, with further announcements expected upon its continuation.

