Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with over £1.5 billion in AUM, has executed a share buyback on the London Stock Exchange, acquiring 119,000 of its own shares at 33.10 pence each. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and potentially signaling confidence to the market. Shareholders may use the updated share count as a reference for disclosing changes in their stake.

