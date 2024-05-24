News & Insights

Stocks

Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

May 24, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with over £1.5 billion in AUM, has executed a share buyback on the London Stock Exchange, acquiring 119,000 of its own shares at 33.10 pence each. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and potentially signaling confidence to the market. Shareholders may use the updated share count as a reference for disclosing changes in their stake.

For further insights into GB:MERC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.