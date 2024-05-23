News & Insights

Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

May 23, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with over £1.5 billion in assets, has recently executed a share buyback program on the London Stock Exchange, purchasing 120,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 33.20 pence each. These shares will be held in treasury, and the company’s total Ordinary shares in issue now stand at 431,553,109. The buyback is part of an ongoing strategy, with further announcements to be made following additional purchases.

