Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with over £1.5 billion in assets, has conducted a purchase of 110,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 33.20 pence each. These shares, bought on the London Stock Exchange, will be held in treasury and reduce the number of shares in issue to 431,673,109. The buyback is part of an ongoing programme that aims to manage the company’s share capital effectively.

