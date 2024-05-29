Mercia Asset Management Buyback Reduces Shares

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 155,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 33 pence each, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and traded on the AIM market to 431,121,109. Further announcements are expected following additional buyback transactions.

