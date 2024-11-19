Mercia Asset Management Announces Investor Presentation

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.
Mercia Asset Management, managing over £1.8 billion in assets, will hold an online investor presentation on November 26, 2024, to discuss its interim results. The event features live presentations and a Q&A session led by CEO Dr. Mark Payton and CFO Martin Glanfield. This presentation is a key opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with the company’s leadership.
