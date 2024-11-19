News & Insights

Mercia Asset Management Announces Investor Presentation

November 19, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Mercia Asset Management (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management, managing over £1.8 billion in assets, will hold an online investor presentation on November 26, 2024, to discuss its interim results. The event features live presentations and a Q&A session led by CEO Dr. Mark Payton and CFO Martin Glanfield. This presentation is a key opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with the company’s leadership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

