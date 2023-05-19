Merchants & Marine Bancorp (MNMB) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Merchants & Marine Bancorp said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 2.73%, and the highest has been 6.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=172).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants & Marine Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMB is 0.19%, a decrease of 28.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

