Merchants Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MBIN) Dividend Will Be US$0.09

The board of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of July, with investors receiving US$0.09 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.8%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Merchants Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Merchants Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 6.3%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Merchants Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqCM:MBIN Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Merchants Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 39% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Merchants Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Merchants Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

