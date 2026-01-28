Merchants Bancorp Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $58.79 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $84.93 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $307.46 million from $321.34 million last year.

Merchants Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.79 Mln. vs. $84.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $307.46 Mln vs. $321.34 Mln last year.

