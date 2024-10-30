Merchants Bancorp price target lowered to $48 from $56 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to $48 from $56 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes Merchants Bancorp’s 17% underperformance is well overdone given that it does not expect meaningful NCOs to emerge following recent problem loan increases and based on several factors.

