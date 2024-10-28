Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) reported $149.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $1.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was -17.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%. Average Earning Assets : $17.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.62 billion.

: $17.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.62 billion. Total capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio : 12.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.1%.

: 12.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.1%. Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio : 11.7% compared to the 11.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.7% compared to the 11.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Loan servicing fees (costs), net : -$1.51 million versus $2.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$1.51 million versus $2.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Syndication and asset management fees : $1.83 million compared to the $3.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.83 million compared to the $3.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other income : -$1.93 million versus $4.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$1.93 million versus $4.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Mortgage warehouse fees : $1.62 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.62 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $16.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.05 million.

: $16.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.05 million. Gain on Sale of Loans : $16.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.70 million.

: $16.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.70 million. Net Interest Income: $132.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.42 million.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.