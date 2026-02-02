Is Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Merchants Bancorp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Merchants Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBIN's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MBIN has returned about 21.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 18% on average. This means that Merchants Bancorp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SUHJY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.9%.

The consensus estimate for Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Merchants Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 74 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13% so far this year, meaning that MBIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #174. The industry has moved +17.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Merchants Bancorp and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

