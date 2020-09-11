Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MBIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MBIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.91, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MBIN was $19.91, representing a -9.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.90 and a 60.95% increase over the 52 week low of $12.37.

MBIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MBIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports MBIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 68.78%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

