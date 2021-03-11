Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MBIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MBIN was $42.84, representing a -1.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.46 and a 246.32% increase over the 52 week low of $12.37.

MBIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MBIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.78. Zacks Investment Research reports MBIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.04%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MBIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MBIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MBIN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 36.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MBIN at 0.78%.

