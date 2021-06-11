Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MBIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.28, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MBIN was $41.28, representing a -9.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.67 and a 178.35% increase over the 52 week low of $14.83.

MBIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MBIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.07. Zacks Investment Research reports MBIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.04%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MBIN Dividend History page.

