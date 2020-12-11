Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MBIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MBIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.35, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MBIN was $28.35, representing a -1.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.88 and a 129.18% increase over the 52 week low of $12.37.

MBIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MBIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.75. Zacks Investment Research reports MBIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 124.05%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MBIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

