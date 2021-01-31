Merchants Bancorp Just Beat EPS By 8.7%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.8% to hit US$340m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$5.77, some 8.7% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:MBIN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Merchants Bancorp's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$336.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 13% to US$5.05 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$315.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.56 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.8% to US$36.67per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Merchants Bancorp at US$39.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$33.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 0.9%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 2.9% next year. The forecasts do look comparatively optimistic for Merchants Bancorp, since they're expecting it to shrink slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Merchants Bancorp following these results. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Merchants Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Merchants Bancorp (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.