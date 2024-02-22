Merchants Bancorp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B Dp sh 1 (MBINO) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Merchants Bancorp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B Dp sh 1 said on February 14, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on April 1, 2024.

At the current share price of $24.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B Dp sh 1. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBINO is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.49% to 760K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of January 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B Dp sh 1 is 28.03. The forecasts range from a low of 26.84 to a high of $29.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of 24.48.

The projected annual revenue for Merchants Bancorp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B Dp sh 1 is 489MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 453K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBINO by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINO by 2.98% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 33.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBINO by 36.00% over the last quarter.

