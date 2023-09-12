Merchants Bancorp Fixed/Float Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/14/23, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana)'s 7.00% Fixed/Float Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: MBINP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of MBINP's recent share price of $23.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of MBINP to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when MBINP shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.32%, which compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBINP shares, versus MBIN:

Below is a dividend history chart for MBINP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Merchants Bancorp (Indiana)'s 7.00% Fixed/Float Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana)'s 7.00% Fixed/Float Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: MBINP) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MBIN) are up about 0.4%.

