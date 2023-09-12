Merchants Bancorp Fixed/Float Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/14/23, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana)'s 7.00% Fixed/Float Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: MBINP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of MBINP's recent share price of $23.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of MBINP to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when MBINP shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.32%, which compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBINP shares, versus MBIN:
Below is a dividend history chart for MBINP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Merchants Bancorp (Indiana)'s 7.00% Fixed/Float Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana)'s 7.00% Fixed/Float Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: MBINP) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MBIN) are up about 0.4%.
Also see: Tilly's Past Earnings
HYG Average Annual Return
GLB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.