AppTech, which provides merchant services software to SMBs, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTC under the symbol "APCX."



AppTech's merchant services provide financial processing for businesses to accept cashless and contactless payments, such as credit cards, ACH, wireless payments, and more. The company's target market is SMBs seeking to broaden their distribution through the addition of digital payment channels, and SMBs looking to create competitive advantage by advancing their integration and streamlining of their payment processing services.



The Carlsbad, CA-based company was founded in 1998 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol APCX. The company has not selected an underwriter yet. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Merchant services provider AppTech files for a $15 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.