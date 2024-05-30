Merchant House Posts Higher Revenue and Lower Losses

Merchant House International Limited (AU:MHI) has released an update.

Merchant House International Limited reported a significant 50.92% increase in revenue for the year ended March 31, 2024, alongside a 16.56% reduction in losses from continuing operations. Despite this improvement, the company still experienced a net loss of $7,392,000, though this is a 10.11% decrease from the previous year’s net loss. The report also confirmed that no dividends will be distributed to shareholders.

