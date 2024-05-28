Merchant House Initiates Trading Halt Pending Divestment News

Merchant House International Limited (AU:MHI) has released an update.

Merchant House International Limited has requested an immediate trading halt of its securities on the ASX, pending the announcement of a significant asset divestment. The halt, which began on May 28, 2024, is expected to last until the start of normal trading on May 30 or when the company releases the relevant announcement.

