Mercer (MERC) in Focus: Stock Moves 9% Higher

Mercer International Inc. MERC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company— as the stock is now up 36% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for MERC. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Mercer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Basic Materials sector is Domtar Corporation UFS, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

