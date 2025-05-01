MERCER INTL Earnings Results: $MERC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCER INTL ($MERC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, missing estimates of -$0.15 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $506,970,000, missing estimates of $518,160,000 by $-11,190,000.

MERCER INTL Insider Trading Activity

MERCER INTL insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC XAVIER HEINE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,910 shares for an estimated $167,612.

MERCER INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of MERCER INTL stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

