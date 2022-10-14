Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had gained 8.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mercer International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 0.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mercer International should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Mercer International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Mercer International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.35.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

