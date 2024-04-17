Mercer International (MERC) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Mercer International (NasdaqGS:MERC) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 9.35 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from the latest reported closing price of 9.23 / share.

Mercer International Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2024 received the payment on April 4, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.13%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 8.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercer International. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MERC is 0.22%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 60,740K shares. The put/call ratio of MERC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 16,480K shares representing 24.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boundary Creek Advisors holds 4,042K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares, representing an increase of 33.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 58.53% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,300K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas FRM holds 3,150K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,973K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Mercer International Background Information

At Mercer International Inc., there are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. It's a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber.

