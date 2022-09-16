Mercer International (MERC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Mercer International (MERC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.45, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the pulp company had lost 21.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mercer International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 0.96% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mercer International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mercer International is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Mercer International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.77, which means Mercer International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.