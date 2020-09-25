Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52.73% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.45, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MERC was $6.45, representing a -52.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.44 and a 0.55% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

MERC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). MERC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports MERC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -650%, compared to an industry average of -25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MERC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.