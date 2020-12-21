Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MERC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.14, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MERC was $10.14, representing a -24.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.44 and a 75.74% increase over the 52 week low of $5.77.

MERC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). MERC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports MERC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.5%, compared to an industry average of -22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MERC Dividend History page.

