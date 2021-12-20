Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MERC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.44, the dividend yield is 2.27%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MERC was $11.44, representing a -36.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.14 and a 24.28% increase over the 52 week low of $9.21.
MERC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). MERC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports MERC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1123.08%, compared to an industry average of 27.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the merc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
