Mercer International Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Q4 2024 Operating EBITDA and Debt Reduction Efforts

Mercer International Inc. reported increased fourth quarter Operating EBITDA of $99.2 million and net income of $16.7 million.

Mercer International Inc. reported significant financial improvements in its fourth quarter of 2024, with Operating EBITDA rising to $99.2 million, compared to $50.5 million in the previous quarter and $21.1 million in the same period of 2023. This shift was accompanied by a net income of $16.7 million, a turnaround from the previous year's net loss of $87.2 million. Over the full year, Operating EBITDA increased to $243.7 million from $17.5 million in 2023, primarily due to stronger pulp market performance and a reduction in production costs. The company successfully refinanced its senior notes, extending maturity to 2028 and reducing long-term debt by over $100 million. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share was declared. CEO Juan Carlos Bueno noted that the company is well-positioned to take advantage of improving market conditions despite challenges in the solid wood segment caused by high-interest rates.

Fourth quarter Operating EBITDA increased to $99.2 million, a substantial improvement from $21.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter was reported at $16.7 million, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $87.2 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Successfully refinanced senior notes, extending maturity to 2028 and reducing long-term debt by over $100 million.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, demonstrating confidence in future financial performance.

Despite achieving positive net income in the fourth quarter, the company still reported a substantial net loss of $85.1 million for the full year 2024, indicating ongoing challenges in profitability.

The significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $313.9 million in 2023 to $184.9 million in 2024 suggests potential liquidity concerns for the company.

The press release highlights a non-cash goodwill impairment of $34.3 million related to the Torgau facility, signaling potential issues with asset valuation and operational performance in that segment.

What were the operating results for Fourth Quarter 2024?

Mercer International reported Operating EBITDA of $99.2 million, a significant increase from $21.1 million in Q4 2023.

How did full year 2024 earnings compare to 2023?

The full-year Operating EBITDA for 2024 increased to $243.7 million from $17.5 million in 2023, reflecting strong market performance.

What is the quarterly dividend amount announced?

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on April 2, 2025.

How has Mercer International's debt situation changed?

Mercer refinanced its 2026 Senior Notes, extending maturity to 2028 and reducing long-term debt by over $100 million.

What are the expectations for softwood and hardwood pulp prices?

Softwood pulp prices are expected to increase slightly, while hardwood pulp prices are anticipated to rise as demand stabilizes.

$MERC Insider Trading Activity

$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC XAVIER HEINE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,910 shares for an estimated $167,612 .

. WOLFGANG BECK (Senior VP, Global Product) purchased 18,500 shares for an estimated $111,369

RAINER RETTIG has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $55,599 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ESTRADA JUAN CARLOS BUENO (CEO & President) purchased 7,800 shares for an estimated $51,480

RICHARD GEORGE SHORT (CFO and SECRETARY) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $34,200

JANINE NORTH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,080

$MERC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Selected Highlights











Fourth quarter Operating EBITDA* increased to $99.2 million (net income of $16.7 million) from $50.5 million (net loss of





$17.6





million) in the third quarter of 2024











Full year 2024 Operating EBITDA increased to $243.7 million (net loss of $85.1 million) from $17.5 million (net loss of $242.1 million) in 2023











Refinanced our former 2026 Senior Notes, extending the maturity of our earliest senior notes to 2028, and decreased our long-term debt by over $100.0 million using cash on hand











Quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share









NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported fourth quarter 2024 Operating EBITDA of $99.2 million, an increase from $21.1 million in the same quarter of 2023 and $50.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.





In the fourth quarter of 2024, net income was $16.7 million ($0.25 per share) compared to a net loss of $87.2 million (negative $1.31 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $17.6 million (negative $0.26 per share) in the third quarter of 2024.





Mr. Juan Carlos Bueno, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With strengthened pulp markets, our operating results for the year improved significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2024, softwood pulp prices remained strong, decreasing slightly from recent record prices. Our operating results in the quarter benefited from a stronger dollar and no planned maintenance downtime. As we move into the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect modestly higher softwood pulp sales realizations due to stable demand and continued global softwood supply constraints.





Hardwood pulp prices in China and North America decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 as the market absorbed capacity increases from earlier in the year. However, we currently believe hardwood pulp prices are near floor levels and are trending upwards in the first quarter of 2025 as the maintenance season begins in Latin America.





Lumber sales realizations increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter driven by modestly higher prices in the U.S. market, while in Europe, prices remained stable. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect lumber prices to modestly increase driven by stronger demand from certain European countries where economic conditions have improved and expect U.S. lumber prices to increase slightly due to limited North American supply.





Demand and pricing for our products may be further impacted by ongoing developments regarding U.S. trade policies involving Canada, the European Union and China. Our businesses have a relatively strong level of geographic and market diversification. As such, we expect the impacts of any tariffs and related measures to vary, including potentially presenting opportunities and some positive impacts, in areas of our operations.





Overall, per unit fiber costs for our pulp segment were flat in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Per unit fiber costs for our solid wood segment increased due to stable demand and tight supply. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to be generally stable at our pulp mills. For our sawmills, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase due to continued tight supply.





We are currently planning for a total of 21 days of planned maintenance downtime at our Celgar mill in the first quarter of 2025.





In our solid wood segment, our mass timber business successfully completed two large-scale projects in the U.S. The current high-interest rate environment in Europe and North America continues to have an impact on our solid wood segment, putting downward pressure on both short-term growth and demand for this segment's products. However, we continue to believe that we are well positioned to capitalize on more opportunities as cyclical conditions start to improve."





Mr. Bueno concluded: "Our operating results this year improved significantly compared to the prior year, driven by stronger pulp markets, lower costs and the growth of our mass timber business. We finished 2024 with approximately $488.6 million in aggregate liquidity and reduced our long-term debt by over $100 million in the fourth quarter using cash on hand. This focus on debt reduction will remain a key goal as we move forward in this improved market environment."





____________________







*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.









Consolidated Financial Results





















Q4















Q3













Q4















YTD















YTD























2024















2024













2023















2024















2023























(in thousands, except per share amounts)















Revenues











$









488,405















$





502,141













$





470,494















$









2,043,360















$





1,993,844













Operating income (loss)











$









50,393















$





8,841













$





(56,395





)











$









15,007















$





(188,774





)









Operating EBITDA











$









99,227















$





50,455













$





21,145















$









243,722















$





17,462













Net income (loss)











$









16,707















$





(17,559





)









$





(87,216





)











$









(85,141









)











$





(242,056





)









Net income (loss) per common share





































































Basic











$









0.25















$





(0.26





)









$





(1.31





)











$









(1.27









)











$





(3.65





)









Diluted











$









0.25















$





(0.26





)









$





(1.31





)











$









(1.27









)











$





(3.65





)

















Consolidated – Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2023









Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 4% to $488.4 million from $470.5 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp sales realizations partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes.





Costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 17% to $438.0 million from $526.9 million in the same quarter of 2023 driven by lower pulp sales volumes, foreign exchange gains mainly on dollar denominated accounts receivables held at our operations as the dollar strengthened relative to the euro and Canadian dollar at the end of 2024 and lower maintenance costs due to no days of planned maintenance downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 23 days in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recognized a $33.7 million non-cash impairment in connection with the classification of our sandalwood business as held for sale.





In the fourth quarter of 2024, Operating EBITDA increased to $99.2 million from $21.1 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp sales realizations, the positive impact of a stronger dollar and no planned days of maintenance downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024.







Segment Results









Pulp





















Three Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

























(in thousands)















Pulp revenues











$









351,181















$





340,687













Energy and chemical revenues











$









24,332















$





23,495













Segment Operating EBITDA



(1)













$









106,130















$





32,028













______________











(1) Segment Operating EBITDA is a measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. Refer to the segment information note in our consolidated financial statements for more information.















In the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Operating EBITDA increased to $106.1 million from $32.0 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp sales realizations, foreign exchange gains mainly on dollar denominated accounts receivables held at our operations as the dollar strengthened relative to the euro and Canadian dollar at the end of 2024 and no days of planned maintenance downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 23 days in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Pulp segment revenues, comprised of pulp, energy and chemical revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 3% to $375.5 million from $364.2 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp revenues.





Pulp revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 modestly increased to $351.2 million from $340.7 million in the same quarter of 2023 as a result of higher sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes.





In the fourth quarter of 2024, third-party industry quoted average list prices for NBSK pulp increased in both Europe and North America from the same quarter of 2023. Third-party industry quoted average net prices for NBSK pulp in China also increased from the same quarter of 2023. Our average NBSK pulp sales realizations in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 12% to $794 per ADMT from $709 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, average NBHK pulp sales realizations modestly decreased to $578 per ADMT from $593 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2023.





Total pulp sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 8% to 451,914 ADMTs from 491,156 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower production.





Energy and chemical revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were relatively flat at $24.3 million compared to $23.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 16% to $306.9 million from $363.2 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower pulp sales volumes, the positive foreign exchange impact of a stronger dollar and lower maintenance costs due to no days of planned downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 23 days in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Total pulp production in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 8% to 466,635 ADMTs compared with 507,670 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of the dissolution of the Cariboo Pulp & Paper Company ("CPP") joint venture in the first quarter of 2024 and unplanned downtime at our Canadian mills partially offset by fewer days of planned maintenance downtime.





On average, in the fourth quarter of 2024, overall per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 5% compared to the same quarter of 2023 due to stable supply at all our mills. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase in Germany due to tight supply offset by modestly lower per unit fiber costs in Canada.







Solid Wood





















Three Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

























(in thousands)















Lumber revenues











$









58,586















$





47,821













Energy revenues











$









4,780















$





4,928













Manufactured products revenues



(1)













$









12,673















$





16,252













Pallet revenues











$









23,100















$





23,767













Biofuels revenues



(2)













$









11,411















$





10,916













Wood residuals revenues











$









1,087















$





1,759













Segment Operating EBITDA



(3)













$









(4,686









)











$





(5,632





)









______________











(1) Manufactured products primarily includes cross-laminated timber ("CLT") and glue-laminated timber ("glulam").













(2) Biofuels includes pellets and briquettes.













(3) Segment Operating EBITDA is a measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. Refer to the segment information note in our consolidated financial statements for more information.















In the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Operating EBITDA was relatively flat at negative $4.7 million compared to negative $5.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Solid wood segment revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 6% to $111.6 million from $105.4 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher lumber and biofuels revenues partially offset by lower revenues from our other products.





Lumber revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 23% to $58.6 million from $47.8 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of higher sales realizations and sales volumes. Average lumber sales realizations in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $474 per Mfbm from $427 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2023 driven by an increase in demand in both the U.S and European markets. The U.S. market accounted for approximately 45% of our lumber revenues and approximately 38% of our lumber sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024. Most of the balance of our lumber sales were in Europe.





Lumber sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 10% to 123.6 MMfbm from 112.0 MMfbm in the same quarter of 2023 due to timing of sales.





Manufactured products revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 22% to $12.7 million from $16.3 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower sales volumes as we completed our major mass timber projects in the third quarter of 2024.





Lumber production in the fourth quarter of 2024 was relatively stable at 114.7 MMfbm compared to 111.6 MMfbm in the same quarter of 2023.





Fiber costs were approximately 75% of our lumber cash production costs in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, per unit fiber costs for lumber increased by approximately 18% compared to the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to stable demand and tight supply. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase due to continued tight supply.









Consolidated – Year Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2023









Total revenues in 2024 modestly increased to $2,043.4 million from $1,993.8 million in 2023 as higher pulp, manufactured products and lumber sales realizations were offset by lower sales realizations from our other products and lower pulp and lumber sales volumes.





Costs and expenses in 2024 decreased by approximately 7% to $2,028.4 million from $2,182.6 million in 2023 primarily as a result of lower per unit production costs due to the easing of inflationary pressure and cost reduction initiatives, lower sales volumes and foreign exchange gains mainly on dollar denominated accounts receivables held at our operations as the dollar strengthened relative to the euro and Canadian dollar at the end of 2024. In 2024, costs and expenses included a non-cash loss of $23.6 million recognized in connection with the dissolution of the CPP joint venture and a non-cash goodwill impairment of $34.3 million related to the Torgau facility, which was recognized as a result of ongoing weakness in lumber, pallet and biofuels markets in Europe stemming from high interest rates and other economic conditions. We have achieved some of the planned synergies from the Torgau acquisition and expect to achieve further synergies as market and economic conditions improve. In 2023, we received insurance proceeds of $46.4 million relating to the 2021 turbine downtime at the Rosenthal mill and the 2022 fire at the Stendal mill and we recognized a $33.7 million non-cash impairment in connection with the classification of our sandalwood business as held for sale.





In 2024, Operating EBITDA increased to $243.7 million from $17.5 million in 2023 primarily due to higher pulp, manufactured products and lumber sales realizations, lower per unit fiber and other production costs and the positive foreign exchange impact of a stronger dollar. These increases were partially offset by lower sales realizations from our other products. In 2023, we received insurance proceeds of $46.4 million relating to the 2021 turbine downtime at the Rosenthal mill and the 2022 fire at the Stendal mill.







Liquidity







As of December 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $184.9 million, approximately $303.7 million available under our revolving credit facilities and aggregate liquidity of about $488.6 million.





The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:



















As of December 31,

























2024

















2023

























(in thousands)















Cash and cash equivalents











$









184,925















$





313,992













Working capital











$









653,466















$





806,468













Total assets











$









2,262,932















$





2,662,578













Long-term liabilities











$









1,576,619















$





1,740,731













Total shareholders' equity











$









429,775















$





635,410



















Quarterly Dividend







A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on April 2, 2025 to all shareholders of record on March 26, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.







Earnings Release Call







In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for February 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/88s2i4a9



or through a link on the company's home page at



https://www.mercerint.com



. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the website and download and install any necessary audio software.





Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230 thousand tonnes of biofuels. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at



https://www.mercerint.com



.







The preceding includes forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.







APPROVED BY:





William D. McCartney





Chairman





(604) 684-1099





Juan Carlos Bueno





Chief Executive Officer





(604) 684-1099





-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-







Summary Financial Highlights





















Q4















Q3













Q4















YTD















YTD























2024















2024













2023















2024















2023























(in thousands, except per share amounts)















Revenues from external customers





































































Pulp segment











$









375,513















$





373,268













$





364,182















$









1,548,556















$





1,516,130













Solid wood segment















111,637



















125,093

















105,443



















485,991



















472,054













Corporate and other















1,255



















3,780

















869



















8,813



















5,660













Total revenues











$









488,405















$





502,141













$





470,494















$









2,043,360















$





1,993,844

















































































Pulp Segment Operating EBITDA



(1)













$









106,130















$





54,645













$





32,028















$









260,914















$





65,889













Solid wood Segment Operating EBITDA



(1)

















(4,686









)















(1,933





)













(5,632





)















(4,390









)















(30,343





)









Corporate and other















(2,217









)















(2,257





)













(5,251





)















(12,802









)















(18,084





)









Operating EBITDA



(2)













$









99,227















$





50,455













$





21,145















$









243,722















$





17,462

















































































Net income (loss)











$









16,707















$





(17,559





)









$





(87,216





)











$









(85,141









)











$





(242,056





)









Net income (loss) per common share





































































Basic











$









0.25















$





(0.26





)









$





(1.31





)











$









(1.27









)











$





(3.65





)









Diluted











$









0.25















$





(0.26





)









$





(1.31





)











$









(1.27









)











$





(3.65





)









Common shares outstanding at period end















66,871



















66,871

















66,525



















66,871



















66,525













______________











(1) Segment Operating EBITDA is a measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. Refer to the segment information note in our consolidated financial statements for more information.













(2) Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

















Summary Operating Highlights





















Q4















Q3













Q4















YTD















YTD























2024















2024













2023















2024















2023















Pulp Segment







































































Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)





































































NBSK















403.7



















374.4

















436.2



















1,589.1



















1,714.4













NBHK















63.0



















41.4

















71.5



















254.0



















251.2













Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs)















—



















22.1

















31.6



















86.9



















82.9













Annual maintenance downtime (days)















—



















20

















23



















57



















71













Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)





































































NBSK















405.5



















376.2

















411.8



















1,647.5



















1,689.0













NBHK















46.5



















72.6

















79.4



















252.3



















262.2













Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)



(1)







































































Europe















1,500



















1,573

















1,245



















1,519



















1,257













China















767



















771

















748



















774



















747













North America















1,687



















1,762

















1,312



















1,646



















1,448













Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)



(1)







































































China















548



















635

















643



















645



















592













North America















1,298



















1,467

















1,083



















1,356



















1,227













Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)



(2)







































































NBSK















794



















814

















709



















784



















729













NBHK















578



















632

















593



















637



















627













Energy production ('000 MWh)



(3)

















545.1



















509.8

















544.6



















2,125.3



















2,142.0













Energy sales ('000 MWh)



(3)

















204.7



















187.0

















213.2



















797.2



















832.6













Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)



(3)

















105



















86

















92



















91



















107















Solid Wood Segment







































































Lumber





































































Production (MMfbm)















114.7



















122.5

















111.6



















475.6



















462.3













Sales (MMfbm)















123.6



















108.8

















112.0



















470.4



















500.5













Average sales realizations ($/Mfbm)















474



















451

















427



















462



















435













Energy





































































Production and sales ('000 MWh)















36.1



















17.9

















38.7



















126.3



















160.2













Average sales realizations ($/MWh)















133



















145

















127



















131



















134













Manufactured products



(4)







































































Production ('000 cubic meters)















5.8



















9.8

















10.2



















34.0



















25.1













Sales ('000 cubic meters)















5.7



















9.9

















12.1



















30.7



















33.4













Average sales realizations ($/cubic meters)















1,880



















3,463

















1,234



















3,006



















1,514













Pallets





































































Production ('000 units)















2,113.8



















2,525.5

















2,184.7



















10,243.5



















10,707.2













Sales ('000 units)















2,155.8



















2,446.7

















2,450.7



















10,089.2



















11,041.2













Average sales realizations ($/unit)















11



















11

















10



















10



















11













Biofuels



(5)







































































Production ('000 tonnes)















40.8



















40.6

















38.9



















160.4



















167.2













Sales ('000 tonnes)















52.2



















43.5

















39.9



















184.4



















144.8













Average sales realizations ($/tonne)















218



















213

















274



















217



















281















Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates







































































$ / €



(6)

















1.0668



















1.0987

















1.0761



















1.0820



















1.0817













$ / C$



(6)

















0.7151



















0.7331

















0.7347



















0.7302



















0.7412













______________











(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.













(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions.













(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the CPP mill, which is accounted for using the equity method. In March 2024, we disposed of this interest in CPP.













(4) Manufactured products primarily includes CLT and glulam.













(5) Biofuels includes pellets and briquettes.













(6) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.

























MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenues









$





488,405













$





470,494













$





2,043,360













$





1,993,844













Costs and expenses

























































Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization













363,456

















422,677

















1,683,456

















1,853,482













Cost of sales depreciation and amortization













48,769

















43,738

















170,542

















172,223













Selling, general and administrative expenses













25,787

















26,740

















116,433

















123,179













Impairment of sandalwood business held for sale













—

















33,734

















—

















33,734













Loss on disposal of investment in joint venture













—

















—

















23,645

















—













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















34,277

















—













Operating income (loss)













50,393

















(56,395





)













15,007

















(188,774





)









Other income (expenses)

























































Interest expense













(28,319





)













(27,245





)













(109,150





)













(88,246





)









Other income (expenses)













(1,919





)













(2,492





)













7,228

















7,197













Total other expenses, net













(30,238





)













(29,737





)













(101,922





)













(81,049





)









Income (loss) before income taxes













20,155

















(86,132





)













(86,915





)













(269,823





)









Income tax recovery (provision)













(3,448





)













(1,084





)













1,774

















27,767













Net income (loss)









$





16,707













$





(87,216





)









$





(85,141





)









$





(242,056





)









Net income (loss) per common share

























































Basic









$





0.25













$





(1.31





)









$





(1.27





)









$





(3.65





)









Diluted









$





0.25













$





(1.31





)









$





(1.27





)









$





(3.65





)









Dividends declared per common share









$





0.075













$





0.075













$





0.300













$





0.300



























MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(In thousands, except share and per share data)





























December 31,

























2024

















2023

















ASSETS



































Current assets

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





184,925













$





313,992













Accounts receivable, net













327,345

















306,166













Inventories













361,682

















414,161













Prepaid expenses and other













17,601

















23,461













Assets classified as held for sale













18,451

















35,125













Total current assets













910,004

















1,092,905













Property, plant and equipment, net













1,254,715

















1,409,937













Investment in joint ventures













3,348

















41,665













Amortizable intangible assets, net













49,829

















52,641













Goodwill













—

















35,381













Operating lease right-of-use assets













7,598

















11,725













Pension asset













9,378

















5,588













Deferred income tax assets













17,778

















661













Other long-term assets













10,282

















12,075













Total assets









$





2,262,932













$





2,662,578















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Current liabilities

































Accounts payable and other









$





248,661













$





278,986













Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations













732

















826













Liabilities associated with assets held for sale













7,145

















6,625













Total current liabilities













256,538

















286,437













Long-term debt













1,473,986

















1,609,425













Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations













11,134

















12,483













Operating lease liabilities













4,793

















7,755













Deferred income tax liabilities













74,772

















97,324













Other long-term liabilities













11,934

















13,744













Total liabilities













1,833,157

















2,027,168













Shareholders’ equity

































Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,871,000 issued and outstanding (2023 – 66,525,000)













66,850

















66,471













Additional paid-in capital













362,782

















359,497













Retained earnings













230,912

















336,113













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(230,769





)













(126,671





)









Total shareholders’ equity













429,775

















635,410













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





2,262,932













$





2,662,578



























MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)













(In thousands)





























For the Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2022















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities













































Net income (loss)









$





(85,141





)









$





(242,056





)









$





247,039













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities













































Depreciation and amortization













170,793

















172,502

















144,153













Deferred income tax provision (recovery)













(35,721





)













(36,392





)













7,003













Inventory impairment













9,000

















58,600

















—













Impairment of sandalwood business held for sale













—

















33,734

















—













Loss on disposal of investment in joint venture













23,645

















—

















—













Goodwill impairment













34,277

















—

















—













Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense













1,272

















5,214

















1,708













Stock compensation expense













3,859

















5,922

















6,737













Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains)













(8,311





)













3,905

















(16,802





)









Other













2,087

















(5,092





)













(1,241





)









Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions













(675





)













(1,152





)













(2,942





)









Changes in working capital













































Accounts receivable













(32,094





)













52,507

















(20,476





)









Inventories













23,907

















(15,836





)













(63,184





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses













(17,680





)













(98,182





)













66,796













Other













986

















(2,679





)













(8,131





)









Net cash from (used in) operating activities













90,204

















(69,005





)













360,660













Cash flows from (used in) investing activities













































Purchase of property, plant and equipment













(84,318





)













(136,324





)













(178,742





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment













19,874

















3,408

















1,689













Acquisition, net of cash













—

















(82,100





)













(256,604





)









Property insurance proceeds













773

















12,203

















8,616













Proceeds from government grants













787

















5,569

















1,067













Purchase of term deposit













—

















—

















(75,000





)









Proceeds from sale of term deposit













—

















—

















75,519













Other













(4,108





)













(2,623





)













(1,155





)









Net cash from (used in) investing activities













(66,992





)













(199,867





)













(424,610





)









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities













































Redemption of senior notes













(300,000





)













—

















—













Proceeds from issuance of senior notes













206,000

















200,000

















—













Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net













(25,061





)













61,272

















115,330













Dividend payments













(20,060





)













(19,950





)













(19,847





)









Payment of debt issuance costs













(4,515





)













(4,865





)













(3,871





)









Payment of finance lease obligations













(8,918





)













(7,785





)













(10,003





)









Other













(229





)













(48





)













(711





)









Net cash from (used in) financing activities













(152,783





)













228,624

















80,898













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













504

















208

















(8,526





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













(129,067





)













(40,040





)













8,422













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year













313,992

















354,032

















345,610













Cash and cash equivalents, end of year









$





184,925













$





313,992













$





354,032



















MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.









COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA









(Unaudited)









(In thousands)







Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and long-lived asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income (loss) as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and long-lived asset impairment charges are not actual cash costs, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, management believes Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.





Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs, income taxes and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income (loss) as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Operating EBITDA is an internal measure and therefore may not be comparable to other companies.





Operating EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure at the consolidated level and is considered different from Operating EBITDA at the segment level, referred to as “Segment Operating EBITDA”, which is our single measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. For more information on Segment Operating EBITDA, refer to the segment information note within our consolidated financial statements.





The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA for the periods indicated:



















Q4















Q3













Q4















YTD















YTD























2024















2024













2023















2024















2023













Net income (loss)











$









16,707















$





(17,559





)









$





(87,216





)











$









(85,141









)











$





(242,056





)









Income tax provision (recovery)















3,448



















(120





)













1,084



















(1,774









)















(27,767





)









Interest expense















28,319



















26,429

















27,245



















109,150



















88,246













Other expenses (income)















1,919



















91

















2,492



















(7,228









)















(7,197





)









Operating income (loss)















50,393



















8,841

















(56,395





)















15,007



















(188,774





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization















48,834



















41,614

















43,806



















170,793



















172,502













Add: Impairment of sandalwood business held for sale















—



















—

















33,734



















—



















33,734













Add: Loss on disposal of investment in joint venture















—



















—

















—



















23,645



















—













Add: Goodwill impairment















—



















—

















—



















34,277



















—













Operating EBITDA











$









99,227















$





50,455













$





21,145















$









243,722















$





17,462











