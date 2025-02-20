News & Insights

Mercer International Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Q4 2024 Operating EBITDA and Debt Reduction Efforts

February 20, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Mercer International Inc. reported increased fourth quarter Operating EBITDA of $99.2 million and net income of $16.7 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercer International Inc. reported significant financial improvements in its fourth quarter of 2024, with Operating EBITDA rising to $99.2 million, compared to $50.5 million in the previous quarter and $21.1 million in the same period of 2023. This shift was accompanied by a net income of $16.7 million, a turnaround from the previous year's net loss of $87.2 million. Over the full year, Operating EBITDA increased to $243.7 million from $17.5 million in 2023, primarily due to stronger pulp market performance and a reduction in production costs. The company successfully refinanced its senior notes, extending maturity to 2028 and reducing long-term debt by over $100 million. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share was declared. CEO Juan Carlos Bueno noted that the company is well-positioned to take advantage of improving market conditions despite challenges in the solid wood segment caused by high-interest rates.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter Operating EBITDA increased to $99.2 million, a substantial improvement from $21.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter was reported at $16.7 million, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $87.2 million in the prior year’s quarter.
  • Successfully refinanced senior notes, extending maturity to 2028 and reducing long-term debt by over $100 million.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, demonstrating confidence in future financial performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite achieving positive net income in the fourth quarter, the company still reported a substantial net loss of $85.1 million for the full year 2024, indicating ongoing challenges in profitability.
  • The significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $313.9 million in 2023 to $184.9 million in 2024 suggests potential liquidity concerns for the company.
  • The press release highlights a non-cash goodwill impairment of $34.3 million related to the Torgau facility, signaling potential issues with asset valuation and operational performance in that segment.

FAQ

What were the operating results for Fourth Quarter 2024?

Mercer International reported Operating EBITDA of $99.2 million, a significant increase from $21.1 million in Q4 2023.

How did full year 2024 earnings compare to 2023?

The full-year Operating EBITDA for 2024 increased to $243.7 million from $17.5 million in 2023, reflecting strong market performance.

What is the quarterly dividend amount announced?

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on April 2, 2025.

How has Mercer International's debt situation changed?

Mercer refinanced its 2026 Senior Notes, extending maturity to 2028 and reducing long-term debt by over $100 million.

What are the expectations for softwood and hardwood pulp prices?

Softwood pulp prices are expected to increase slightly, while hardwood pulp prices are anticipated to rise as demand stabilizes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MERC Insider Trading Activity

$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC XAVIER HEINE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,910 shares for an estimated $167,612.
  • WOLFGANG BECK (Senior VP, Global Product) purchased 18,500 shares for an estimated $111,369
  • RAINER RETTIG has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $55,599 and 0 sales.
  • ESTRADA JUAN CARLOS BUENO (CEO & President) purchased 7,800 shares for an estimated $51,480
  • RICHARD GEORGE SHORT (CFO and SECRETARY) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $34,200
  • JANINE NORTH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,080

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MERC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Selected Highlights





  • Fourth quarter Operating EBITDA* increased to $99.2 million (net income of $16.7 million) from $50.5 million (net loss of


    $17.6


    million) in the third quarter of 2024




  • Full year 2024 Operating EBITDA increased to $243.7 million (net loss of $85.1 million) from $17.5 million (net loss of $242.1 million) in 2023




  • Refinanced our former 2026 Senior Notes, extending the maturity of our earliest senior notes to 2028, and decreased our long-term debt by over $100.0 million using cash on hand




  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share




NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported fourth quarter 2024 Operating EBITDA of $99.2 million, an increase from $21.1 million in the same quarter of 2023 and $50.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, net income was $16.7 million ($0.25 per share) compared to a net loss of $87.2 million (negative $1.31 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $17.6 million (negative $0.26 per share) in the third quarter of 2024.



Mr. Juan Carlos Bueno, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With strengthened pulp markets, our operating results for the year improved significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2024, softwood pulp prices remained strong, decreasing slightly from recent record prices. Our operating results in the quarter benefited from a stronger dollar and no planned maintenance downtime. As we move into the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect modestly higher softwood pulp sales realizations due to stable demand and continued global softwood supply constraints.



Hardwood pulp prices in China and North America decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 as the market absorbed capacity increases from earlier in the year. However, we currently believe hardwood pulp prices are near floor levels and are trending upwards in the first quarter of 2025 as the maintenance season begins in Latin America.



Lumber sales realizations increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter driven by modestly higher prices in the U.S. market, while in Europe, prices remained stable. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect lumber prices to modestly increase driven by stronger demand from certain European countries where economic conditions have improved and expect U.S. lumber prices to increase slightly due to limited North American supply.



Demand and pricing for our products may be further impacted by ongoing developments regarding U.S. trade policies involving Canada, the European Union and China. Our businesses have a relatively strong level of geographic and market diversification. As such, we expect the impacts of any tariffs and related measures to vary, including potentially presenting opportunities and some positive impacts, in areas of our operations.



Overall, per unit fiber costs for our pulp segment were flat in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Per unit fiber costs for our solid wood segment increased due to stable demand and tight supply. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to be generally stable at our pulp mills. For our sawmills, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase due to continued tight supply.



We are currently planning for a total of 21 days of planned maintenance downtime at our Celgar mill in the first quarter of 2025.



In our solid wood segment, our mass timber business successfully completed two large-scale projects in the U.S. The current high-interest rate environment in Europe and North America continues to have an impact on our solid wood segment, putting downward pressure on both short-term growth and demand for this segment's products. However, we continue to believe that we are well positioned to capitalize on more opportunities as cyclical conditions start to improve."



Mr. Bueno concluded: "Our operating results this year improved significantly compared to the prior year, driven by stronger pulp markets, lower costs and the growth of our mass timber business. We finished 2024 with approximately $488.6 million in aggregate liquidity and reduced our long-term debt by over $100 million in the fourth quarter using cash on hand. This focus on debt reduction will remain a key goal as we move forward in this improved market environment."



____________________



*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.




Consolidated Financial Results


Q4


Q3


Q4



YTD


YTD




2024


2024


2023



2024


2023




(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenues


$

488,405


$
502,141


$
470,494



$

2,043,360


$
1,993,844

Operating income (loss)


$

50,393


$
8,841


$
(56,395
)


$

15,007


$
(188,774
)

Operating EBITDA


$

99,227


$
50,455


$
21,145



$

243,722


$
17,462

Net income (loss)


$

16,707


$
(17,559
)

$
(87,216
)


$

(85,141

)

$
(242,056
)

Net income (loss) per common share















Basic


$

0.25


$
(0.26
)

$
(1.31
)


$

(1.27

)

$
(3.65
)

Diluted


$

0.25


$
(0.26
)

$
(1.31
)


$

(1.27

)

$
(3.65
)






Consolidated – Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2023




Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 4% to $488.4 million from $470.5 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp sales realizations partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes.



Costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 17% to $438.0 million from $526.9 million in the same quarter of 2023 driven by lower pulp sales volumes, foreign exchange gains mainly on dollar denominated accounts receivables held at our operations as the dollar strengthened relative to the euro and Canadian dollar at the end of 2024 and lower maintenance costs due to no days of planned maintenance downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 23 days in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recognized a $33.7 million non-cash impairment in connection with the classification of our sandalwood business as held for sale.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Operating EBITDA increased to $99.2 million from $21.1 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp sales realizations, the positive impact of a stronger dollar and no planned days of maintenance downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024.




Segment Results




Pulp


Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023




(in thousands)

Pulp revenues


$

351,181


$
340,687

Energy and chemical revenues


$

24,332


$
23,495

Segment Operating EBITDA

(1)


$

106,130


$
32,028

______________


(1) Segment Operating EBITDA is a measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. Refer to the segment information note in our consolidated financial statements for more information.




In the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Operating EBITDA increased to $106.1 million from $32.0 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp sales realizations, foreign exchange gains mainly on dollar denominated accounts receivables held at our operations as the dollar strengthened relative to the euro and Canadian dollar at the end of 2024 and no days of planned maintenance downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 23 days in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Pulp segment revenues, comprised of pulp, energy and chemical revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 3% to $375.5 million from $364.2 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher pulp revenues.



Pulp revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 modestly increased to $351.2 million from $340.7 million in the same quarter of 2023 as a result of higher sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, third-party industry quoted average list prices for NBSK pulp increased in both Europe and North America from the same quarter of 2023. Third-party industry quoted average net prices for NBSK pulp in China also increased from the same quarter of 2023. Our average NBSK pulp sales realizations in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 12% to $794 per ADMT from $709 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, average NBHK pulp sales realizations modestly decreased to $578 per ADMT from $593 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2023.



Total pulp sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 8% to 451,914 ADMTs from 491,156 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower production.



Energy and chemical revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were relatively flat at $24.3 million compared to $23.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 16% to $306.9 million from $363.2 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower pulp sales volumes, the positive foreign exchange impact of a stronger dollar and lower maintenance costs due to no days of planned downtime at our pulp mills in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 23 days in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total pulp production in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 8% to 466,635 ADMTs compared with 507,670 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of the dissolution of the Cariboo Pulp & Paper Company ("CPP") joint venture in the first quarter of 2024 and unplanned downtime at our Canadian mills partially offset by fewer days of planned maintenance downtime.



On average, in the fourth quarter of 2024, overall per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 5% compared to the same quarter of 2023 due to stable supply at all our mills. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase in Germany due to tight supply offset by modestly lower per unit fiber costs in Canada.




Solid Wood


Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023




(in thousands)

Lumber revenues


$

58,586


$
47,821

Energy revenues


$

4,780


$
4,928

Manufactured products revenues

(1)


$

12,673


$
16,252

Pallet revenues


$

23,100


$
23,767

Biofuels revenues

(2)


$

11,411


$
10,916

Wood residuals revenues


$

1,087


$
1,759

Segment Operating EBITDA

(3)


$

(4,686

)

$
(5,632
)

______________


(1) Manufactured products primarily includes cross-laminated timber ("CLT") and glue-laminated timber ("glulam").


(2) Biofuels includes pellets and briquettes.


(3) Segment Operating EBITDA is a measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. Refer to the segment information note in our consolidated financial statements for more information.




In the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Operating EBITDA was relatively flat at negative $4.7 million compared to negative $5.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Solid wood segment revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 6% to $111.6 million from $105.4 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher lumber and biofuels revenues partially offset by lower revenues from our other products.



Lumber revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 23% to $58.6 million from $47.8 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of higher sales realizations and sales volumes. Average lumber sales realizations in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $474 per Mfbm from $427 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2023 driven by an increase in demand in both the U.S and European markets. The U.S. market accounted for approximately 45% of our lumber revenues and approximately 38% of our lumber sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024. Most of the balance of our lumber sales were in Europe.



Lumber sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by approximately 10% to 123.6 MMfbm from 112.0 MMfbm in the same quarter of 2023 due to timing of sales.



Manufactured products revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 22% to $12.7 million from $16.3 million in the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower sales volumes as we completed our major mass timber projects in the third quarter of 2024.



Lumber production in the fourth quarter of 2024 was relatively stable at 114.7 MMfbm compared to 111.6 MMfbm in the same quarter of 2023.



Fiber costs were approximately 75% of our lumber cash production costs in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, per unit fiber costs for lumber increased by approximately 18% compared to the same quarter of 2023 primarily due to stable demand and tight supply. In the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase due to continued tight supply.





Consolidated – Year Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2023




Total revenues in 2024 modestly increased to $2,043.4 million from $1,993.8 million in 2023 as higher pulp, manufactured products and lumber sales realizations were offset by lower sales realizations from our other products and lower pulp and lumber sales volumes.



Costs and expenses in 2024 decreased by approximately 7% to $2,028.4 million from $2,182.6 million in 2023 primarily as a result of lower per unit production costs due to the easing of inflationary pressure and cost reduction initiatives, lower sales volumes and foreign exchange gains mainly on dollar denominated accounts receivables held at our operations as the dollar strengthened relative to the euro and Canadian dollar at the end of 2024. In 2024, costs and expenses included a non-cash loss of $23.6 million recognized in connection with the dissolution of the CPP joint venture and a non-cash goodwill impairment of $34.3 million related to the Torgau facility, which was recognized as a result of ongoing weakness in lumber, pallet and biofuels markets in Europe stemming from high interest rates and other economic conditions. We have achieved some of the planned synergies from the Torgau acquisition and expect to achieve further synergies as market and economic conditions improve. In 2023, we received insurance proceeds of $46.4 million relating to the 2021 turbine downtime at the Rosenthal mill and the 2022 fire at the Stendal mill and we recognized a $33.7 million non-cash impairment in connection with the classification of our sandalwood business as held for sale.



In 2024, Operating EBITDA increased to $243.7 million from $17.5 million in 2023 primarily due to higher pulp, manufactured products and lumber sales realizations, lower per unit fiber and other production costs and the positive foreign exchange impact of a stronger dollar. These increases were partially offset by lower sales realizations from our other products. In 2023, we received insurance proceeds of $46.4 million relating to the 2021 turbine downtime at the Rosenthal mill and the 2022 fire at the Stendal mill.




Liquidity



As of December 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $184.9 million, approximately $303.7 million available under our revolving credit facilities and aggregate liquidity of about $488.6 million.



The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:


As of December 31,




2024



2023




(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents


$

184,925


$
313,992

Working capital


$

653,466


$
806,468

Total assets


$

2,262,932


$
2,662,578

Long-term liabilities


$

1,576,619


$
1,740,731

Total shareholders' equity


$

429,775


$
635,410





Quarterly Dividend



A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on April 2, 2025 to all shareholders of record on March 26, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.




Earnings Release Call



In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for February 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/88s2i4a9

or through a link on the company's home page at

https://www.mercerint.com

. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the website and download and install any necessary audio software.



Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230 thousand tonnes of biofuels. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at

https://www.mercerint.com

.




The preceding includes forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.



APPROVED BY:


William D. McCartney


Chairman


(604) 684-1099



Juan Carlos Bueno


Chief Executive Officer


(604) 684-1099



-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-




Summary Financial Highlights


Q4


Q3


Q4



YTD


YTD




2024


2024


2023



2024


2023




(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenues from external customers















Pulp segment


$

375,513


$
373,268


$
364,182



$

1,548,556


$
1,516,130

Solid wood segment



111,637



125,093



105,443




485,991



472,054

Corporate and other



1,255



3,780



869




8,813



5,660

Total revenues


$

488,405


$
502,141


$
470,494



$

2,043,360


$
1,993,844

















Pulp Segment Operating EBITDA

(1)


$

106,130


$
54,645


$
32,028



$

260,914


$
65,889

Solid wood Segment Operating EBITDA

(1)



(4,686

)


(1,933
)


(5,632
)



(4,390

)


(30,343
)

Corporate and other



(2,217

)


(2,257
)


(5,251
)



(12,802

)


(18,084
)

Operating EBITDA

(2)


$

99,227


$
50,455


$
21,145



$

243,722


$
17,462

















Net income (loss)


$

16,707


$
(17,559
)

$
(87,216
)


$

(85,141

)

$
(242,056
)

Net income (loss) per common share















Basic


$

0.25


$
(0.26
)

$
(1.31
)


$

(1.27

)

$
(3.65
)

Diluted


$

0.25


$
(0.26
)

$
(1.31
)


$

(1.27

)

$
(3.65
)

Common shares outstanding at period end



66,871



66,871



66,525




66,871



66,525

______________


(1) Segment Operating EBITDA is a measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. Refer to the segment information note in our consolidated financial statements for more information.


(2) Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.





Summary Operating Highlights


Q4


Q3


Q4



YTD


YTD




2024


2024


2023



2024


2023


Pulp Segment















Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)















NBSK



403.7



374.4



436.2




1,589.1



1,714.4

NBHK



63.0



41.4



71.5




254.0



251.2

Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs)









22.1



31.6




86.9



82.9

Annual maintenance downtime (days)









20



23




57



71

Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)















NBSK



405.5



376.2



411.8




1,647.5



1,689.0

NBHK



46.5



72.6



79.4




252.3



262.2

Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)

(1)















Europe



1,500



1,573



1,245




1,519



1,257

China



767



771



748




774



747

North America



1,687



1,762



1,312




1,646



1,448

Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)

(1)















China



548



635



643




645



592

North America



1,298



1,467



1,083




1,356



1,227

Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)

(2)















NBSK



794



814



709




784



729

NBHK



578



632



593




637



627

Energy production ('000 MWh)

(3)



545.1



509.8



544.6




2,125.3



2,142.0

Energy sales ('000 MWh)

(3)



204.7



187.0



213.2




797.2



832.6

Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)

(3)



105



86



92




91



107


Solid Wood Segment















Lumber















Production (MMfbm)



114.7



122.5



111.6




475.6



462.3

Sales (MMfbm)



123.6



108.8



112.0




470.4



500.5

Average sales realizations ($/Mfbm)



474



451



427




462



435

Energy















Production and sales ('000 MWh)



36.1



17.9



38.7




126.3



160.2

Average sales realizations ($/MWh)



133



145



127




131



134

Manufactured products

(4)















Production ('000 cubic meters)



5.8



9.8



10.2




34.0



25.1

Sales ('000 cubic meters)



5.7



9.9



12.1




30.7



33.4

Average sales realizations ($/cubic meters)



1,880



3,463



1,234




3,006



1,514

Pallets















Production ('000 units)



2,113.8



2,525.5



2,184.7




10,243.5



10,707.2

Sales ('000 units)



2,155.8



2,446.7



2,450.7




10,089.2



11,041.2

Average sales realizations ($/unit)



11



11



10




10



11

Biofuels

(5)















Production ('000 tonnes)



40.8



40.6



38.9




160.4



167.2

Sales ('000 tonnes)



52.2



43.5



39.9




184.4



144.8

Average sales realizations ($/tonne)



218



213



274




217



281


Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates















$ / €

(6)



1.0668



1.0987



1.0761




1.0820



1.0817

$ / C$

(6)



0.7151



0.7331



0.7347




0.7302



0.7412

______________


(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.


(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions.


(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the CPP mill, which is accounted for using the equity method. In March 2024, we disposed of this interest in CPP.


(4) Manufactured products primarily includes CLT and glulam.


(5) Biofuels includes pellets and briquettes.


(6) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues

$
488,405


$
470,494


$
2,043,360


$
1,993,844

Costs and expenses












Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization


363,456



422,677



1,683,456



1,853,482

Cost of sales depreciation and amortization


48,769



43,738



170,542



172,223

Selling, general and administrative expenses


25,787



26,740



116,433



123,179

Impairment of sandalwood business held for sale







33,734








33,734

Loss on disposal of investment in joint venture












23,645






Goodwill impairment












34,277






Operating income (loss)


50,393



(56,395
)


15,007



(188,774
)

Other income (expenses)












Interest expense


(28,319
)


(27,245
)


(109,150
)


(88,246
)

Other income (expenses)


(1,919
)


(2,492
)


7,228



7,197

Total other expenses, net


(30,238
)


(29,737
)


(101,922
)


(81,049
)

Income (loss) before income taxes


20,155



(86,132
)


(86,915
)


(269,823
)

Income tax recovery (provision)


(3,448
)


(1,084
)


1,774



27,767

Net income (loss)

$
16,707


$
(87,216
)

$
(85,141
)

$
(242,056
)

Net income (loss) per common share












Basic

$
0.25


$
(1.31
)

$
(1.27
)

$
(3.65
)

Diluted

$
0.25


$
(1.31
)

$
(1.27
)

$
(3.65
)

Dividends declared per common share

$
0.075


$
0.075


$
0.300


$
0.300








































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,




2024



2023


ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$
184,925


$
313,992

Accounts receivable, net


327,345



306,166

Inventories


361,682



414,161

Prepaid expenses and other


17,601



23,461

Assets classified as held for sale


18,451



35,125

Total current assets


910,004



1,092,905

Property, plant and equipment, net


1,254,715



1,409,937

Investment in joint ventures


3,348



41,665

Amortizable intangible assets, net


49,829



52,641

Goodwill







35,381

Operating lease right-of-use assets


7,598



11,725

Pension asset


9,378



5,588

Deferred income tax assets


17,778



661

Other long-term assets


10,282



12,075

Total assets

$
2,262,932


$
2,662,578


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Current liabilities






Accounts payable and other

$
248,661


$
278,986

Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations


732



826

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale


7,145



6,625

Total current liabilities


256,538



286,437

Long-term debt


1,473,986



1,609,425

Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations


11,134



12,483

Operating lease liabilities


4,793



7,755

Deferred income tax liabilities


74,772



97,324

Other long-term liabilities


11,934



13,744

Total liabilities


1,833,157



2,027,168

Shareholders’ equity






Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,871,000 issued and outstanding (2023 – 66,525,000)


66,850



66,471

Additional paid-in capital


362,782



359,497

Retained earnings


230,912



336,113

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(230,769
)


(126,671
)

Total shareholders’ equity


429,775



635,410

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
2,262,932


$
2,662,578































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)





For the Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2022

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities









Net income (loss)

$
(85,141
)

$
(242,056
)

$
247,039

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities









Depreciation and amortization


170,793



172,502



144,153

Deferred income tax provision (recovery)


(35,721
)


(36,392
)


7,003

Inventory impairment


9,000



58,600






Impairment of sandalwood business held for sale







33,734






Loss on disposal of investment in joint venture


23,645











Goodwill impairment


34,277











Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense


1,272



5,214



1,708

Stock compensation expense


3,859



5,922



6,737

Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains)


(8,311
)


3,905



(16,802
)

Other


2,087



(5,092
)


(1,241
)

Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions


(675
)


(1,152
)


(2,942
)

Changes in working capital









Accounts receivable


(32,094
)


52,507



(20,476
)

Inventories


23,907



(15,836
)


(63,184
)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


(17,680
)


(98,182
)


66,796

Other


986



(2,679
)


(8,131
)

Net cash from (used in) operating activities


90,204



(69,005
)


360,660

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(84,318
)


(136,324
)


(178,742
)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


19,874



3,408



1,689

Acquisition, net of cash







(82,100
)


(256,604
)

Property insurance proceeds


773



12,203



8,616

Proceeds from government grants


787



5,569



1,067

Purchase of term deposit












(75,000
)

Proceeds from sale of term deposit












75,519

Other


(4,108
)


(2,623
)


(1,155
)

Net cash from (used in) investing activities


(66,992
)


(199,867
)


(424,610
)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities









Redemption of senior notes


(300,000
)










Proceeds from issuance of senior notes


206,000



200,000






Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net


(25,061
)


61,272



115,330

Dividend payments


(20,060
)


(19,950
)


(19,847
)

Payment of debt issuance costs


(4,515
)


(4,865
)


(3,871
)

Payment of finance lease obligations


(8,918
)


(7,785
)


(10,003
)

Other


(229
)


(48
)


(711
)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities


(152,783
)


228,624



80,898

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


504



208



(8,526
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(129,067
)


(40,040
)


8,422

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year


313,992



354,032



345,610

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$
184,925


$
313,992


$
354,032





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.




COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA




(Unaudited)




(In thousands)



Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and long-lived asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income (loss) as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and long-lived asset impairment charges are not actual cash costs, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, management believes Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.



Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs, income taxes and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income (loss) as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Operating EBITDA is an internal measure and therefore may not be comparable to other companies.



Operating EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure at the consolidated level and is considered different from Operating EBITDA at the segment level, referred to as “Segment Operating EBITDA”, which is our single measure of segment profit or loss presented in our financial statements under GAAP. For more information on Segment Operating EBITDA, refer to the segment information note within our consolidated financial statements.



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA for the periods indicated:


Q4


Q3


Q4



YTD


YTD




2024


2024


2023



2024


2023

Net income (loss)


$

16,707


$
(17,559
)

$
(87,216
)


$

(85,141

)

$
(242,056
)

Income tax provision (recovery)



3,448



(120
)


1,084




(1,774

)


(27,767
)

Interest expense



28,319



26,429



27,245




109,150



88,246

Other expenses (income)



1,919



91



2,492




(7,228

)


(7,197
)

Operating income (loss)



50,393



8,841



(56,395
)



15,007



(188,774
)

Add: Depreciation and amortization



48,834



41,614



43,806




170,793



172,502

Add: Impairment of sandalwood business held for sale














33,734










33,734

Add: Loss on disposal of investment in joint venture




















23,645






Add: Goodwill impairment




















34,277






Operating EBITDA


$

99,227


$
50,455


$
21,145



$

243,722


$
17,462





