Mercer International Inc. Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress Toward 2030 Goals

Mercer International Inc. published its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing progress on its 2030 sustainability goals and improved ESG performance.

Mercer International Inc. has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, titled "Fit for Future: Transition and Transformation," highlighting the company's ongoing progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals. CEO Juan Carlos Bueno emphasized the importance of operational discipline in sustainability efforts, focusing on emission reductions, resource efficiency, and renewable bioproducts. The report includes significant achievements such as sourcing 83% of fuel-based energy from renewables, improving landfill waste metrics, and enhancing employee safety statistics. The company also prioritized ESG governance by securing third-party assurance of emissions data and aligning with new disclosure standards, which improved its Sustainalytics ESG risk rating. Mercer remains committed to building trust through transparency and integrating sustainability into its core business strategies as it looks towards maintaining long-term value for stakeholders.

Mercer International Inc. demonstrated significant progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals, achieving an 83% renewable energy usage rate, which enhances its environmental profile and aligns with global sustainability trends.

The company improved its Sustainalytics ESG risk rating from 21.4 to 17.6, indicating a lower risk profile and potentially attracting more investors who prioritize environmental, social, and governance factors.

Mercer's Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) improved by 25%, indicating enhanced employee safety practices, which can lead to increased workforce morale and reduced operational risks.

The receipt of the 2024 SFI President’s Award highlights the company's leadership in sustainable practices and enhances its reputation within the industry, likely improving stakeholder trust and engagement.

Despite improvements in various sustainability metrics, the company raises concerns over its ongoing challenges to meet its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals, as indicated by remaining targets such as 90% renewable energy sourcing.

The need for "third-party assurance of our emissions data" may suggest previous credibility issues in reporting sustainability performance, potentially undermining investor trust.

The mention of "known and unknown risks and uncertainties" in forward-looking statements emphasizes significant potential challenges ahead that could impact the company's future results and stability.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MERC), a global forest products company, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report,



Fit for Future: Transition and Transformation



. The report outlines, among other things, the Company’s progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals.





Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, stated:





“In 2024, we applied the same operational discipline to our sustainability efforts that we bring to all areas of our business. We focused on where Mercer can make the most meaningful contribution—reducing emissions at the source, improving resource efficiency, and advancing renewable bioproducts. These steps reflect our learning and commitment to a long-term, practical impact that we believe will add value to our overall business.”





Bill Adams, Chief Sustainability Officer, added:





“We recognize that credibility in sustainability comes from transparency and benchmarking. In 2024, we prioritized ESG governance by securing third-party assurance of our emissions data and aligning with evolving disclosure standards. These efforts helped improve our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating and position Mercer as a reliable partner for investors, customers, and communities who increasingly expect clear and consistent sustainability performance.”







2024 Highlights







Selected highlights of accomplishments include:







Climate & Emissions









83% of fuel-based energy came from renewable sources, advancing toward the Company’s 90% target by 2030.



Completed Mercer’s third climate scenario analysis, enhancing climate risk assessment and disclosure.









Waste & Resource Efficiency









Landfill waste totaled 16.6 kg/ADMT—a 24% improvement over the 2019 baseline—advancing toward the 30% reduction target by 2030.



Water consumption at pulp mills declined 8% year-over-year due to operational efficiencies.









Employee Safety









The Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) improved 25%, from 3.68 to 2.76.













ESG Governance & Reporting









Released Mercer’s first Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) aligned report on nature-related risks and dependencies.



Completed a double materiality assessment designed to align with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) requirements.









Recognition









Received the 2024 SFI President’s Award for leadership in mass timber and supply chain certification.



Improved Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating to 17.6 (low risk), down from 21.4 in 2023.









Looking Ahead







Mercer’s 2024 Sustainability Report reflects the Company’s continued commitment to measurable, science-based progress. As Mercer advances toward its 2030 goals, it remains focused on integrating sustainability into core business decisions, building trust through transparency, and delivering long-term value for stakeholders. The full report is available at





www.mercerint.com/sustainability





.







About Us







Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada. Its consolidated annual production capacity is 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets, and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. For more information about the company and to read the full report, please visit its website at





www.mercerint.com





.







The preceding includes forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.







APPROVED BY:





William D. McCartney





Chairman





+1 (604) 684-1099





Juan Carlos Bueno





Chief Executive Officer





+1 (604) 684-1099



