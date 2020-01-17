Mercer International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MERC

In trading on Friday, shares of Mercer International Inc (Symbol: MERC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.21, changing hands as high as $13.25 per share. Mercer International Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MERC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MERC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.57 per share, with $17.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.25.

