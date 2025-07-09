Mercer International Announces Second Quarter Results Release and Conference Call Details

Mercer International will announce Q2 2025 results on July 31, followed by a conference call on August 1.

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) is set to release its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by President and CEO Juan Carlos Bueno and CFO Richard Short on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 10:00 am ET, which can be accessed live via a webcast. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available on the company's website. Participants wishing to join the call must register in advance to obtain a dial-in number and PIN. Mercer International is a global forest products company with significant production capacities across various products, including pulp, lumber, and biofuels.

Potential Positives

Mercer International is set to release its second quarter results, indicating transparency and commitment to stakeholder communication.

The scheduled conference call for discussing the results demonstrates the company's proactive approach in engaging with investors and analysts.

The availability of a live webcast and an archived replay reflects the company's efforts to enhance accessibility for all interested parties.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming conference call and second quarter results may suggest a lack of immediate positive news, as companies often prefer to release good news during more high-profile moments.

The need for registration to join the conference call could limit investor participation and engagement, potentially leading to reduced transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The press release lacks specific performance indicators or highlights for the second quarter, which could raise concerns about the company's financial health and future prospects.

FAQ

When will Mercer International release its second quarter results?

Mercer International will release its second quarter results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the market closes.

Who will host the conference call for the results?

The conference call will be hosted by Juan Carlos Bueno, CEO, and Richard Short, CFO and Secretary.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call live via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wqsfh3kk.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

What is Mercer International's production capacity?

Mercer International has an annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp and various lumber products.

$MERC Insider Trading Activity

$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER R KELLOGG has made 9 purchases buying 142,020 shares for an estimated $524,839 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WOLFGANG BECK (Sr. VP, Global Wood Sourcing) has made 2 purchases buying 8,791 shares for an estimated $31,687 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ESTRADA JUAN CARLOS BUENO (President & CEO) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $30,160

CARSTEN MERFORTH (COO, Wood Products) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $25,312

ALICE LABERGE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $3,640

$MERC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MERC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MERC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MERC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $5.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sean Steuart from TD Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 05/05/2025

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.





The conference call will be available to interested parties live over the Internet through a webcast by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wqsfh3kk









A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s webpage. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible through the same link on the Company's website at





https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/





.









Audio Access









To join the live call and ask a question, a participant must register by either desktop or mobile using the following URL:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI886d9fdf289b48f19bfe9abe70cfd242









Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call or can select the dial-out “Call Me” option to connect their phone instantly. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register.







Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the United States and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210,000 cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 45,000 cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. For further information, please visit









www.mercerint.com









.







APPROVED BY:





Juan Carlos Bueno





President & CEO





604-684-1099





Richard Short, CPA, CA





CFO & Secretary





604-684-1099



