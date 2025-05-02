Mercer Expands Global Investment Capabilities With SECOR Acquisition

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh McLennan (MMC), Friday announced that it has finalized its acquisition of SECOR Asset Management.

While the financial details were not disclosed, the move enhances Mercer's global investment service offerings for institutional investors and large asset owners.

SECOR specializes in tailored investment services, including advisory, fiduciary management, implementation, and asset liability management. The integration brings together SECOR's expertise with Mercer's global infrastructure to serve complex institutional portfolios.

Michael Dempsey, Mercer's Wealth President, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, emphasizing the firm's continued commitment to partnering closely with clients and enhancing their ability to manage uncertainty in today's markets. He noted that SECOR's team adds depth to Mercer's capacity for bespoke portfolio solutions.

Tony Kao, SECOR's Managing Principal and CIO, described the merger as a significant advancement for clients, enabling greater responsiveness and innovation in addressing the changing investment environment.

Post-acquisition, Mercer plans to launch a Global Investment Partnerships Group. This specialist team will focus on delivering highly customized support and execution strategies to large asset owners and internal investment teams.

As part of the deal, more than 40 SECOR employees from its New York and London offices have officially joined Mercer.

