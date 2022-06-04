US Markets

Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide

Joern Poltz Reuters
Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday.

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE is recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday.

Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected, it said. Some 70,000 of them are in Germany.

"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

This could result in an increase in the brake pedal force needed to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance, it added.

Mercedes-Benz is starting the recall immediately.

